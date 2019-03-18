Red Deer RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress

On March 14th, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a call for a break and enter in progress at an apartment complex on 52 Avenue. On arrival, they found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police arrested one suspect; however, the other male fled the scene on foot.

Jeremy Hiebert, 38, of Red Deer was charged with 24 Criminal Code offences, including, Break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence and four counts of possession contrary to order.

RCMP were made aware of this break and enter by a resident who saw suspicious activity and called police. This is an important reminder to citizens that if you spot something suspicious, report it – call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Your tips drastically increase the chances of solving a crime or stopping one in progress.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP