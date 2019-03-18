Red Deer RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress

RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle

On March 14th, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a call for a break and enter in progress at an apartment complex on 52 Avenue. On arrival, they found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle.

Police arrested one suspect; however, the other male fled the scene on foot.

Jeremy Hiebert, 38, of Red Deer was charged with 24 Criminal Code offences, including, Break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance, two counts of unsafe storage of firearms, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence and four counts of possession contrary to order.

RCMP were made aware of this break and enter by a resident who saw suspicious activity and called police. This is an important reminder to citizens that if you spot something suspicious, report it – call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Your tips drastically increase the chances of solving a crime or stopping one in progress.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress

RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle

Red Deer RCMP announce new Officer in Charge

Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada

CAT’s latest, Real Estate, fueled by strong performances

Shows run through to March 30th at the Black Knight Inn

Red Deer resident releases a set of inspiring new titles

Bev Burton excited to share her story via Create Your Calm Waters and Arise & Shine

VIDEO: Boston Bruins alumni team lends helping hand to raise money for two Red Deer charities

Fundraising goal for Sunday’s game between Bruins alumni team and Red Deer Community HOPE Stars is $60,000

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Canada extends Iraq and Ukraine military missions to 2021 and 2022

Extension is part of efforts to curb Russian aggression and to fight against Islamic militants

WestJet suspends 2019 financial guidance after Boeing 737 Max grounded

The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Most Read