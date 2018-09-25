Mike Garth from Village Brewery in Calgary attends the Taste of Stettler for the first time at the Hub Sept. 21. He said he came to raise awareness about Village Brewery’s beers, ciders and seasonal drinks. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Vendors come from Lacombe, Calgary to participate in a Taste of Stettler

Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler

Lisa Joy

News Staff

Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler

 

Ritesh Patel, left, and Dhouv Patel from Stettler’s Tim Hortons had hot coffee, Tim bits and other treats for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Rieley and Kaleigh from Lacombe’s family restaurant Cilantro and Chive participate in A Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent) Rieley and Kaleigh from Lacombe’s family restaurant Cilantro and Chive participate in A Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

The Stettler Pita Pit served up appetizers at the Taste of Stettler event at the Hub on Sept. 21. From the Pita Pit are, from left, Amanda Ollerhead, Richard Ollerhead and Jaime Comchi. On the right Colin Brausen fills his plate with samples. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Eric Weiss from Clarus of Calgary had wine samples for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Sarah Tschrieter and Paige Martin from Stettler Boston Pizza decorate delicious desserts during Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Rob Richmon of Stettler Co-op discusses various wines with Roxanne Dickie, left, and Brandi Page during Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Stacey Benjamain from the Stettler Board of Trade, left, and Fran Snowden of Stettler Rotary Club sell tickets at Taste of Stettler, while Eric Snowden counts money. The 200 available tickets sold out fast for the annual Rotary Taste of Stettler event held at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Previous story
2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman to headline at 2019 Canada Games festival in Red Deer

Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Ponoka RCMP pursued and located the woman in a tree after several other incidents

Red Deer rebounding, hosting AUMA convention

Hundreds of municipal officials gather in Red Deer for the AUMA

Celebrate ‘Alberta Culture Days’ here in Red Deer

Lots of family-friendly activities set for this coming weekend

On the run with Melissa Ray

Red Deer runner talks about her intense running experiences

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Vendors come from Lacombe, Calgary to participate in a Taste of Stettler

Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Leduc County man wanted by police in connection to stolen gun

RCMP seek information to locate Jonathon Felix Tousignant

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Most Read