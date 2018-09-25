Vendors come from Lacombe, Calgary to participate in a Taste of Stettler

Lisa Joy
News Staff
Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler
Ritesh Patel, left, and Dhouv Patel from Stettler’s Tim Hortons had hot coffee, Tim bits and other treats for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent
Rieley and Kaleigh from Lacombe's family restaurant Cilantro and Chive participate in A Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)
The Stettler Pita Pit served up appetizers at the Taste of Stettler event at the Hub on Sept. 21. From the Pita Pit are, from left, Amanda Ollerhead, Richard Ollerhead and Jaime Comchi. On the right Colin Brausen fills his plate with samples. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent
Eric Weiss from Clarus of Calgary had wine samples for participants of Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)
Sarah Tschrieter and Paige Martin from Stettler Boston Pizza decorate delicious desserts during Taste of Stettler at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent
Rob Richmon of Stettler Co-op discusses various wines with Roxanne Dickie, left, and Brandi Page during Taste of Stettler Sept. 21. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)
Stacey Benjamain from the Stettler Board of Trade, left, and Fran Snowden of Stettler Rotary Club sell tickets at Taste of Stettler, while Eric Snowden counts money. The 200 available tickets sold out fast for the annual Rotary Taste of Stettler event held at the Hub on Sept. 21. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent