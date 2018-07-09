Wetaskiwin RCMP nab alleged Canada Day drunk driver

Wetaskiwin RCMP had a brush with an alleged impaired driver on Canada Day, but caught up to him less than a week later.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 1 Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a possible impaired driver in the County of Wetaskiwin. RCMP members responded and when attempting to arrest the suspect driver he fled nearly striking an officer. The officer was not injured and the vehicle was not located.

“On July 5 Wetaskiwin RCMP members located the same vehicle from the July 1 incident in the City of Wetaskiwin. The driver was identified as the same suspect from the previous incident and he was arrested. The investigation determined the driver was impaired by a drug, the vehicle was stolen, and numerous stolen items were inside the vehicle.

“As a result of both occurrences 33-year-old Harvey Lee-Bernick of Red Deer was charged with the following offences: assault on a police officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired care and control of a motor vehicle, five counts of fail to comply with condition of a recognizance, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle, resist a peace officer, two counts of drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway and two counts of drive while unauthorized.

“Lee-Bernick was brought before a Justice of the Peace and held in custody for court on July 10, 2018 in Wetaskiwin Alberta.”

