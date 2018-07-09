RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response, Coronation EMS, Stettler, Coronation and Consort RCMP raid house in rural Halkirk

Two arrested and charged with multiple offences

Halkirk – An investigation, which was launched at the end of April 2018, resulted in the execution of a search warrant on July 5 at a residence in Paintearth County. Several items were seized and charges sworn against two adults.

Intelligence gathering led Stettler RCMP to collaborate with Red Deer ALERT to investigate incidents of drug trafficking. As a result of information gathered, a rural residence near Halkirk was identified to be the target of the investigation. The search warrant was executed in the early evening, and as a safety precaution, RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) members were present along with EMS Coronation and Consort RCMP also provided assistance.

Bayden Cormick, 45, and Leigh Green, 38, were arrested without incident at a location away from the residence. During the execution of the search warrant, the following items were seized: Canadian currency, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and five firearms, three of which were prohibited.

Cormick is facing four charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act including Trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He is also charged under the Criminal Code for possession of proceeds of crime and several firearms charges.

Green is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and firearms charges.

Both Cormick and Green are released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on July 12.

“As always, getting guns and drugs off the street, and out of the wrong hands is a priority for the RCMP,” said Corporal Ryan Koehli of the Stettler RCMP Detachment. “This was a lengthy investigation with a successful outcome, and we appreciate the partnership with Red Deer ALERT, the CLEAR members and EMS.”

