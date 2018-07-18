Wetaskiwin man facing charges after allegedly impersonating war veteran

A Wetaskiwin man alleged to have been impersonating a war veteran has been charged by the RCMP.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On February 1st, 2018, Wetaskiwin RCMP members were attending trial at the Wetaskiwin court house. Robert Cooper was in attendance at the court house wearing multiple military medals. Cooper was confronted by a military veteran on his medals as it was believed they did not belong to him.

“An investigation was commenced and on April 30 with the assistance from Stolen Valour Canada, the Wetaskiwin RCMP executed a search warrant in rural Wetaskiwin. Seven replica military medals were seized from the home.

“53-years-old Robert cooper of Wetaskiwin has been charged with (7) counts of unlawful use of military medals.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to remind the public the wearing of military medals and impersonation of military veterans is unlawful and disrespectful to our wounded and fallen and to their service to Canada,” added Hepburn.

