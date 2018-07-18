Wetaskiwin man facing charges after allegedly impersonating war veteran

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges for unlawful use of military uniforms/certificates

A Wetaskiwin man alleged to have been impersonating a war veteran has been charged by the RCMP.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On February 1st, 2018, Wetaskiwin RCMP members were attending trial at the Wetaskiwin court house. Robert Cooper was in attendance at the court house wearing multiple military medals. Cooper was confronted by a military veteran on his medals as it was believed they did not belong to him.

“An investigation was commenced and on April 30 with the assistance from Stolen Valour Canada, the Wetaskiwin RCMP executed a search warrant in rural Wetaskiwin. Seven replica military medals were seized from the home.

“53-years-old Robert cooper of Wetaskiwin has been charged with (7) counts of unlawful use of military medals.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to remind the public the wearing of military medals and impersonation of military veterans is unlawful and disrespectful to our wounded and fallen and to their service to Canada,” added Hepburn.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
WATCH: 2018 Westerner Days Parade brings 1000s to downtown Red Deer
Next story
Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic launches into its second decade

Just Posted

WATCH: 2018 Westerner Days Parade brings 1000s to downtown Red Deer

The parade begins five days of western fun and culture in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room following earlier arrest

Dogs were in distress and taken to an animal rescue organization

Westerner Days opens today

Lots to see and do for the whole family

RCMP Major Crimes South make arrest in Red Deer homicide investigation

Gabriel Juma We Agotic of Red Deer arrested in Calgary

Car fire spreads to house in Eastview

Red Deer fire crews on scene

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic launches into its second decade

The Gord Bamford Foundation is continuing to support youth supporting charities

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Wetaskiwin man facing charges after allegedly impersonating war veteran

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay charges for unlawful use of military uniforms/certificates

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Restaurant Brands International to review policy over poaching employees

One of Canada’s largest fast-food company to review ‘no-poach’ franchise agreements

Most Read