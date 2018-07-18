Photo Submitted

Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic launches into its second decade

The Gord Bamford Foundation is continuing to support youth supporting charities

Heading into its 11th year, The Gord Bamford Foundation is poised to continue supporting its mission to provide funds to youth supporting charities across Canada that involve music, education, health care, sports, and multi-use facilities.

In its ten-year history the event has generated over 3.1 million dollars and this yearly event hosted in central Alberta continues to be the main source of funds to the Foundation.

The Charity Golf Classic will again be held at the Sheraton Hotel Exhibition Hall in Red Deer, Alberta on August 15th and at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club on August 16th, 2018.

The private, invitation-only Gala evening will see more than 700 people take in an Old Wild West themed evening including world-class country music, two-stepping, exciting auction items, a celebrity auction, and gourmet food.

“It’s hard to believe that we are rolling into our second decade of working on the event. We have developed a wonderful event with our generous sponsors, volunteers and committee members. We’ve also established great partnerships with worthwhile charities. I love supporting organizations in the community that I grew up in and am happy that the Foundations’ success has also allowed us to reach charities all across Canada,” said Bamford.

Last August the event raised $393,534 and it carries a goal of surpassing that total this year. These funds were proudly distributed to a number of youth-serving charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District, MusiCounts, Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart, and the Hockey Alberta Foundation to name a few.

Other major recipients include the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre which will play a major part in the upcoming 2019 Canada Games in Red Deer, and will be a much-used facility for years to come.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre will continue to receive support. With plans of introducing additional fundraising events like the Gord Bamford Pics and Sticks hockey events in Red Deer and South Okanagan, The Gord Bamford Foundation feels poised to enter into another ten years of supporting Canada’s youth from coast to coast.

-Story Submitted

