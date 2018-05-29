Two subjects rob Rimbey’s Grand Hotel May 7

Rimbey RCMP investigate ATM theft

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott,

The RCMP in Rimbey are investigating the theft of an ATM which occurred on May 7, 2018 and seeking public assistance in identifying the culprits responsible.

At 3:33 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft that had just occurred at the Grand Hotel. Two subjects drove a truck to the Hotel, and removed the ATM from the lobby. The ATM has since been recovered by the RCMP. The green Ford truck that was used was earlier reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake, and was located abandoned in Breton.

The suspects were wearing clothing described as:

Suspect #1

– Wearing a hoodie with a green Billabong logo on the left breast

– Black running shoes with red laces

Suspect #2

– Wearing a dark hooding with “TNA” in bold white letters on the right sleeve, including the TNA 3-loop symbol

If you have information about this investigation or the identity of the people in the photos, please call the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

 

