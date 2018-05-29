Fisherman falls out of boat, RCMP chase down vessel

Police advise Pigeon Lake boaters about having proper equipment

The Wetaskiwin RCMP conducted an unusual nautical rescue last weekend on Pigeon Lake, as a boater fell into the water while the vessel got away.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to remind boaters that members will be out actively patrolling the lakes.

“On May 26 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP members were on Pigeon Lake patrolling and speaking to numerous users on the lake.

“It was noticed during patrols of the lake that several boat operators were on the water and failed to properly inspect their equipment prior to heading out. Several boats did not have enough life jackets for the occupants and numerous safety items were missing.

“While on the lake RCMP members found a fishing boat running out of control with no rider. The rider had fallen off the boat without a life jacket and was picked out of the water by an onlooker. RCMP boat patrol was able successfully lasso the out of control boat.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP want to remind users the importance of the tether cord or other boat safety equipment to ensure incident like this don’t occur and ensure you check for your equipment.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

