Three suspects rob Breton Esso Mar. 24

RCMP are investigating a break and enter to a Breton-area business and are requesting help from the public.

According to a press release from RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “In the early morning hours of March 24, 2018 the Breton RCMP were notified of a break and enter to the Breton Esso.

“Upon review of video footage, it was noted that a newer white GMC or Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck had attended the location.

“Three suspects, two males and one female, exited the truck and gained access by breaking the front window and sending the female through to unlock the back door. The suspects left after obtaining several food items and a knife display case.

“The truck appears to have damage to the rear driver side of the tailgate and several small dents in the passenger side of the box,” added Scott.

If anyone has any information regarding the persons involved, please contact the Breton RCMP at (780) 696-3502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, which offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca