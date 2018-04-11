Ponoka RCMP are investigating a small fire that occurred at the Ponoka Provincial Building around lunch time on Wednesday. Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department was on scene to inspect and help with clean up. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Ponoka RCMP investigating small fire at provincial building

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department attended the scene.

Ponoka RCMP are investigating a small fire that occurred at the Ponoka Provincial Building Wednesday around lunch.

Along with police, the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to the scene where a blue recycle bin appears to have burst into flames.

The building’s fire sprinkler system was set off, which extinguished the fire, and also covered a portion of the main floor.

What was left of the bin was moved outside while RCMP investigated. A small amount of water was left on the floor near the sprinkler that went off.

The Ponoka News will update as more information becomes available.

 

