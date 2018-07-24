RCMP traffic blitz in Wetaskiwin see over 600 vehicles checked

Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures during enhanced enforcement shift

Hundreds of vehicles were checked and 20 people arrested in a multi-police force blitz in Wetaskiwin July 19.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 19, Wetaskiwin RCMP conducted an enhanced enforcement shift in conjunction with numerous support units including: Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section, RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project, integrated traffic units, Stony Plain and Bashaw RCMP members and Wetaskiwin city peace officers.

“As a result of this enforcement effort the following statistics were recorded: four check stops, 602 vehicle checks, 54 provincial violation tickets issued, 20 individuals arrested for various offences, 32 compliance checks completed, 13 Criminal Code charges laid and three other offences/drug related charges

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP will be conducting enhanced enforcement shifts throughout the summer months in ongoing efforts to reduce property related offences and high risk driving behaviours.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP commends the support received on this initiative from the numerous units committed to reducing crime in the City and County of Wetaskiwin and Town of Millet. These enhanced enforcement shifts are in alignment with K Division’s Crime Reduction Strategy with collaborative partnerships targeting enforcement and patrols aimed at disrupting criminal and/or illegal activities.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

