People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth, Ave. in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

Police are searching an east-end Toronto apartment as they try to determine why a 29-year-old man went on a deadly shooting spree along Danforth Avenue in the heart of the city’s vibrant Greektown district.

Faisal Hussain killed Reese Fallon, an 18-year-old woman who aspired to be a nurse, and a 10-year-old girl, whose family has asked that her name not be released. Another 13 people were wounded in the Sunday night carnage.

Facebook posts from a man who appeared to be Fallon’s father indicated she was about to begin studying nursing at Hamilton’s McMaster University in September.

As police continued their investigation Monday night, area residents returned to Danforth Avenue to place candles, flowers and messages of support at various makeshift memorials.

In large letters, the words “Danforth Strong” have been spray-painted on scaffolding while phrases such as “Greek town strong” and “we will not be afraid” were written in chalk on the pavement around a fountain decorated with flowers, notes and candles.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Toronto Mayor John Tory visited the neighbourhood Monday evening and joined residents for a prayer service in a church near the scene of the shootings.

“It was a church hall filled with love and many prayers were said for everybody,” said Tory, who later walked along Danforth to speak with pedestrians and people relaxing on patios.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, said Hussain died at the scene after a exchange of gunfire with police, but it remained unclear whether he was shot by police or took his own life.

Hussain’s parents said they were devastated by their son’s “senseless violence,” adding that he had struggled with psychosis and depression his entire life.

The Canadian Press

