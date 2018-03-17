Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife’s picturesque night skies

The central Alberta northern lights and storm chasers, #TeamTanner, are on a new adventure taking Yellowknife’s night skies.

The Alix duo, Darlene (Dar) and Theresa (Tree) Tanner (Instagram profiles linked in their names), are in the midst of their newest photography adventure and they shared a few of the beautiful images they’ve taken since the trip started.

Best known for their social media hashtag #TeamTanner, the pair are gathering some incredible images.

This is their second big trip since they took on Iceland last September.

Check out more of their trip on their Photography by #TeamTanner on Facebook page. Readers can also find them on Twitter at @dartanner and @treetanner.

 

Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

Photo courtesy of Theresa and Darlene Tanner of #TeamTanner

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife's picturesque night skies

