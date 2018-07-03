Over $11k fireworks stolen near Wetaskiwin July 2

Some Canada Day Grinches who were obviously not in the July 1 spirit stole a huge supply of fireworks this week.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On July 2, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter at Bear Hills Rest Stop. A ‘sea can’ storage building on scene belonging to Uncle John’s Firework was broken into and approximately $11,000 in fireworks, laptop and cell phone were stolen.

“It was determined the suspects may have use a grinder to remove the locks from the sea can. It is believed the theft occurred overnight on July 1.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca