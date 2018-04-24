One suspect sought by Leduc RCMP after bank robbery

Leduc RCMP seek public assistance for robbery

Leduc RCMP are looking for information from the public after a suspect robbed a bank in the city in broad daylight Apr. 23.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On April 23, 2018 at approximately 1 p.m., Leduc RCMP responded to a robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada in the City of Leduc.

“The suspected demanded cash from the teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash the suspect exited the bank running eastbound. No one was injured in this incident.

“The male suspect is described as African American, approximately 25 year old, 6 feet tall, slim build who was wearing a grey hoody with grey with black and white stripe sweatpants.”

“RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public with reporting anything you believe was suspicious around this location on this date,” stated Cst. Morla of the Leduc RCMP detachment.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. Remember, Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Just Posted

City art gallery to close after 20 years in the business

Lacombe mainstay set to close at the end of April

Central Alberta dancers ‘shimmy’ for a great cause

Shimmy Mob will take place in more than 169 locations all over the world

Johnny 2 Fingers and the Deformities play The Vat April 27th

Moose Jaw band is on a 39-day national tour from Quebec City to Vancouver

Council highlights

Council to fund Rimbey Boys and Girls Club for $15,000

WATCH: Second annual Our Best To You Craft Sale on now

Red Deerians can expect over 150 artisans, makers and designers

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

One suspect sought by Leduc RCMP after bank robbery

Leduc RCMP seek public assistance for robbery

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out

‘Enough is enough’: G7 ministers agree to call Russia out on ‘malign’ behaviour

Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

Bill Cosby is at the courthouse Tuesday morning ahead of closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial.

Trump: ‘Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada’

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to Canadians

Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls van attack ‘horrific and senseless,’ says no apparent terror link

Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Arresting officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ in the wake of Toronto van attack

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

Most Read