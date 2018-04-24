One suspect sought by Leduc RCMP after bank robbery

Leduc RCMP are looking for information from the public after a suspect robbed a bank in the city in broad daylight Apr. 23.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “On April 23, 2018 at approximately 1 p.m., Leduc RCMP responded to a robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada in the City of Leduc.

“The suspected demanded cash from the teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash the suspect exited the bank running eastbound. No one was injured in this incident.

“The male suspect is described as African American, approximately 25 year old, 6 feet tall, slim build who was wearing a grey hoody with grey with black and white stripe sweatpants.”

“RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public with reporting anything you believe was suspicious around this location on this date,” stated Cst. Morla of the Leduc RCMP detachment.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. Remember, Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca