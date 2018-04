With the warming temperatures this past week a few of the Wetaskiwin County roads are being affected by the rising waters. On Range Road 264 the overflow has receded and reveals the eroded road beneath.

More running water and warm weather: On TWP 464A the floodwaters had the road covered on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Photos by Christina Komives

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca