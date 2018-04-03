One suspect charged after alleged arson in Leduc Hospital

Leduc RCMP are investigating an alleged act of arson after a fire was discovered burning in a Leduc Hospital washroom.

According to Cpl. Sigmund Janke, “Just before 5 am on March 29th, 2018, Leduc Fire and RCMP were called to the Leduc Hospital as a result of a suspicious fire discovered in an emergency ward washroom.

“A female suspect was identified as being seen in the emergency ward then later bringing combustible material into the washroom.

“Nadine Breau, 45 years of age was found near the hospital a short time after the fire was discovered. She was arrested for arson, two counts of mischief causing property damage, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

“She was charged and held in custody pending her first appearance court date on April 5th, 2018. The RCMP partnered with the Edmonton Police Service as the investigation continues as information leads police to believe Breau committed criminal acts in Edmonton prior to her arrest in Leduc.

“Leduc RCMP along with their emergency service partners continue to make the City of Leduc and area communities a safe place to live and work.”

