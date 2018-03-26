One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Wetaskiwin RCMP coped with a one-night crime wave that involved stolen booze and smashed windows March 24, but arrested suspects in every investigation.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 24th, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP attended numerous calls involving a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion, mischief at Master Cell Tech, a suspicious vehicle in the area of 40th Avenue and 57 Street, and a Robbery at 55th Street and 37A Avenue. With the assistance from the Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section four suspects were located and arrested.

“At 3:07 in the morning police were first dispatched to a complaint of a break and enter at the Royal Canadian Legion. The suspects broke a window and entered the business taking several bottles of liquor. The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. Video footage was obtained.

“At 4:47 in the morning police were dispatched to an alarm at Master Cell Tech in Wetaskiwin. There was a loud bang and glass breaking heard from the alarm. Police attended and were able to confirm that there was a broken entry door but no entry to the business was made. Video footage showed three individuals walking by.

“At 4:57 in the morning police were dispatched to a break and enter at a residence. The homeowners were bear sprayed and could hear someone inside the residence. Police arrived on scene and were informed their vehicle, a black SUV, had been stolen from their driveway and the suspects were gone. The individuals had their faces covered and were not identified at the time.

“At 9:30 in the morning police were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint. A black SUV had been seen driving at a high rate of speed with smashed out windows. The vehicle was not located at this time.

“At 10:26 in the evening police were called to the Wetaskiwin McDonalds. The community peace officer had been flagged down by a man who had been bear sprayed and his cell phone stolen. The suspects in this incident were driving the black SUV from the previous files. The vehicle was later located in Wetaskiwin. The black SUV that was stolen from the residential break and enter was later recovered behind Rigger’s bar. With the assistance of surveillance all parties were identified and located at a residence near the vehicle,” stated Hepburn.

According to RCMP a male youth 16-years-old from Maskwacis has been charged with break and enter business, theft under $5,000, possession of property over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, two counts of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats and two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

A male youth 14-years-old from Maskwacis has been charged with two counts of robbery, break and enter business, theft under $5,000, two counts of fail to comply with Undertaking, two counts of fail to comply with probation, assault causing bodily harm, utter threats, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief under $5,000.

Both youths remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on April 4.

Donovan Lightning, 25-Years-Old of Maskwacis, has been charged with mischief Under $5,000, fail to comply with undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime, robbery and two Traffic Safety offences. Lightning remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on March 29.

Shalien Ward, 23-Years-Old from Maskwacis, has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. She was released on her own recognizance for court in Wetaskiwin on March 29.

All parties are well known to police.

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

Just Posted

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Most Read