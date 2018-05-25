One Maskwacis man, one Wetaskiwin arrested after home invasion

Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested two suspects and are looking for two more in a violent home invasion type robbery that occurred in the city May 11.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On May 11, 2018 at approximately 4 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a call of a robbery at a Wetaskiwin residence. Wetaskiwin RCMP and Wetaskiwin General Investigations Section investigated the incident in which four suspects were identified as being responsible for forcing their way into a residence in Wetaskiwin where two subjects were inside. During the incident, the suspects stole a cell phone and attacked the home owner, resulting in the victim receiving lacerations to his body and injuries to his face.”

Hepburn said the new RCRP unit arrested two subjects related to this incident.

“On May 18, Wetaskiwin Rural Crime Reduction Project located and arrested one of the four suspects, Thomas Abraham, 19 of Wetaskiwin and has been charged with break and enter and committing aggravated assault, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000,” stated Hepburn.

Hepburn alleged that at the time of Abraham’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of illegal substances and weapons. “He was subsequently charged by Wetaskiwin RCRP with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking prescription medications, proceeds of crime under $5,000, careless use of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of carry a concealed weapon,” stated Hepburn. She noted Abraham remains in custody with a court appearance on June 5, 2018.

Hepburn stated another suspect, Levi Favel, 31 of Maskwacis has been arrested in relation to this incident and charged with break and enter and committing aggravated assault, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000.

Hepburn alleged at the time of his arrest, Favel was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, in possession of a firearm, and other stolen property, so Wetaskiwin Rural Crime Reduction Project has further charged Favel with Possession of a Stolen Property Over $5,000, two counts of Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000, careless storage, handling, transportation of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized, unauthorized possession of unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm together with readily accessible ammunition, possess altered, defaced or removed serial number on firearm and possess weapon contrary to weapons prohibition. She added that Favel remains in custody and will appear in court June 5, 2018.

“One firearm and other weapons were seized along with a stolen vehicle and other recovered stolen property,” stated Hepburn. “Other illegal and prescription drugs were also seized during the investigation. “

Hepburn stated RCMP are looking for two more suspects related to the home invasion, and they are currently at large. “Trent Angus, 29, of Lloydminster and Vanessa Johnston, 29, of Wetaskiwin remain at large and are currently on warrant for this incident,” she added.

If you have information about this incident, or information about this or any crime call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers, which offers cash rewards, by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

