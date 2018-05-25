Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Four cadets from the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., have been accused of desecrating a Koran with bacon and bodily fluids during the Easter long weekend, The Canadian Press has learned. Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre is photographed in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Four cadets from the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que., have been accused of desecrating a Qur’an with bacon and bodily fluids during the Easter long weekend, The Canadian Press has learned.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred during a cottage party and largely involved first-year students from the military college, who reportedly recorded the acts on video.

Lt.-Gen. Charles Lamarre, the chief of military personnel, says other students at the college reported the incident to their commanders after being shown the videos.

READ MORE: Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

An investigation subsequently launched by the college commandant found reason to believe that the four cadets broke the military’s rules, but two have since appealed.

Lamarre says his office is currently reviewing the case, while adding that the desecration of any religious symbol by a member of the Canadian Forces will not be tolerated.

Desecrating a Qur’an is considered blasphemous by Muslims and has sparked violent protests and deadly riots in recent years.

The alleged incident at Saint-Jean comes as Lamarre and other military commanders have been pushing the Forces to become more diverse.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight
Next story
Alberta Party names candidate for upcoming byelection

Just Posted

RDC introduces Justice Studies diploma to fill community gap

Forty students will begin studies in Fall 2018

Seventh annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ set for June 7th

Red Deer fundraising event to take place at The Outreach Centre

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests during downtown patrols

RCMP locate suspects wanted on outstanding warrants

Heart and Stroke looking for Big Bike riders

Funds raised go towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Lacombe selected as 2019 Canada Games Torch Relay stop

The MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is a significant element of the Canada Games

WATCH: Red Deer Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year announced

Terry Loewen and Gian Carlo Estoesta landed this year’s honours

Alberta Party names candidate for upcoming byelection

The Alberta Party made the announcement May 24 at hte lighthouse in Sylvan Lake

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

One Maskwacis man, one Wetaskiwin arrested after home invasion

Thomas Abraham, Levi Favel arrested, police looking for Trent Angus and Vanessa Johnston

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Most Read