Maskwacis RCMP suspect Delaina Lace Cutarm, 29, killed by vehicle

A young woman is dead on the Ermineskin First Nation, and RCMP suspect she was struck by a vehicle.

According to RCMP media relations group spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “In the early morning hours of July 6, 2018, the Maskwacis RCMP responded to a call to assist EMS in Ermineskin. A 29-year-old female was located outside, deceased, and the RCMP believe she was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

“At approximately 1:30 a.m., the Maskwacis RCMP attended the location of the collision which was determined to be on Schoolhouse Road. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Collision Reconstructionist also attended to provide assistance with processing the scene.

“An autopsy was conducted on July 10 and the RCMP can report that injuries incurred are consistent with Delaina Lace Cutarm having been struck by a vehicle.

“The Maskwacis RCMP are actively investigating and seeking public information to create a timeline of events leading up to this incident. Anyone who has any information about Delaina’s activities during the evening of July 5, or the early morning of July 6, is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-4600, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.”

Maskwacis RCMP suspect Delaina Lace Cutarm, 29, killed by vehicle

