A photo posted to Twitter by Owen Laukkanen shows a train derailment north of Pemberton, B.C.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

A derailment involving a Canadian National Railway freight has toppled one car into a lake and left a second partially in the water near Pemberton, British Columbia.

CN says the accident involving a total of 11 cars happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on tracks running beside Gates Lake, 25 kilometres north of Pemberton.

CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that the train was hauling wood pulp, no dangerous goods were involved and no one was hurt.

She says the other nine derailed box cars remain on the lake embankment and crews and equipment continue to arrive to carry out the cleanup.

Fenske says it’s not known when the tracks will reopen, but it’s expected work will continue through the day.

Related: MLA urges pipeline progress after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

Related: One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

Just Posted

The Washboard Union heads to Westerner Days July 20th

Chris Duncombe talks latest record and the band’s road to success

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – July 11th

Tune into our recap of all news Red Deer

Ryon Holmedal to take audiences on a rich ‘immersive audio/visual’ experience

Performance runs July 26th at The Krossing with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Council approves microbrewery for Johnstone Drive

Microbreweries are an emerging industry in Red Deer

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Maskwacis RCMP suspect Delaina Lace Cutarm, 29, killed by vehicle

Maskwacis RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read