Man attempts to stop fight in Wetaskiwin, gets stabbed: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for two suspects involved in assault with a weapon

A fellow who tried to stop a fight at a local convenience store ended up getting stabbed.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On September 16, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP were advised of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven that occurred at approximately 6 p.m.

“On arrival it was discovered that an adult male was attempting to intervene in an altercation between two other adult males outside of the Wetaskiwin 7-11. During the struggle, one of the males stabbed the intervening victim. The victim suffered serious injuries but are not life threatening.

“It does not appear that the suspect(s) and victim were known to each other. Police are looking for public assistance in identifying the two males:

“Male 1: Aboriginal, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’9” tall, stocky build, `buzz cut`, wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with white logo. Left the scene in a black pickup truck.

“Male 2: Aboriginal, 25-30 years old, approximately 6’ tall, heavy set, `ceasar` style haircut with a goatee, wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. Left in an unknown vehicle.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin-Maskwacis General Investigation Section.

“If you have information about this incident, please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at (780)312-7267 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. “

