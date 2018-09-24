Suspect in Wetaskiwin trunk kidnapping arrested

Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants for suspects of armed robbery as well

A suspect in a bizarre kidnapping attempt in Wetaskiwin has been arrested on arrest warrants for an unrelated matter.

Last summer, Wetaskiwin RCMP investigated an incident where a young woman escaped from a vehicle trunk in an apparent kidnapping attempt. Wetaskiwin RCMP made arrests in the incident, but were still looking for one suspect, Catlin Ermineskin, 27, of Maskwacis.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cst. Mike Hibbs, “Ponoka RCMP would like to advise that on Sept.19, 2018, Maskwacis RCMP arrested two males wanted on outstanding warrants.

“Catlin Ermineskin (27) is charged with one count of armed robbery. He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court Sept. 21.

“Kelly Ermineskin (30) is charged with one count of armed robbery. He was released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on Oct. 5, 2018.

“Ponoka and Maskwacis RCMP would like to thank the general public for their assistance.”

UPDATED Woman escapes from car trunk in Wetaskiwin, four arrested

ORIGINAL STORY

“As a result of an investigation into an armed robbery which occurred on August 11 at Hammy’s Liquor Store in Ponoka, the RCMP have laid charges against three males.

“Patrick Andrew Littlechild was arrested and charged and appeared in court in Wetaskiwin on August 14, 2018.

“Arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Catlin Owen Ermineskin and 30-year-old Kelly Roderick Ermineskin. Both have been charged with robbery.

“If you know the whereabouts of either Kelly Ermineskin or Catlin Ermineskin, please contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?
Next story
Man attempts to stop fight in Wetaskiwin, gets stabbed: RCMP

Just Posted

CATena offers glimpse into Central Alberta Theatre’s new season

Visitors can also check out Memorial Centre refurbishments

Crews respond to diesel spill in Penhold

Individuals transferred diesel from one truck to the other

Local filmmaker works on documentary featuring women farmers

Red Deer woman receives $50,000 grant from STORYHIVE to produce documentary

Red Deer Rebels lose to Edmonton Oil Kings 4-1 at home opener

General Manager and Coach Brent Sutter said team ‘played hard’

Thurber Raiders snatch season opener from the Lacombe Rams

Red Deer game saw 44-8 win for the Raiders

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

Suspect in Wetaskiwin trunk kidnapping arrested

Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants for suspects of armed robbery as well

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

Man attempts to stop fight in Wetaskiwin, gets stabbed: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for two suspects involved in assault with a weapon

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

Trump drains oxygen from Trudeau foreign policy with PM, Freeland bound for UN

A lot has changed since the Liberals came to power in Canada in 2015

Coaches, players on Alberta university rugby team buckle up for the Broncos

16 people died when Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan

The Vatican ‘owes God an apology,’ activist says in letter to Pope Francis

Letter came after a report on sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children in six Pennsylvania dioceses

Most Read