Injured person found lying along Hwy #2 by Leduc RCMP

Police investigating it as hit and run, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

NOTE Photo for illustrative purposes only, not actual suspect vehicle

On Wednesday, May 30 a badly injured person was found on Hwy #2 through Leduc, and police are investigating it as a hit and run.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sigmund Janke, “On May 30 shortly after 11 p.m. an off duty RCMP member happened upon a serious hit and run collision on the QEII freeway near Airport Road.

“The driver/victim of the hit and run was cared for by the RCMP member until EMS arrived.

“The Leduc Integrated Traffic Unit is investigating the incident and a traffic analyst was called to the scene.

“RCMP and area police are looking for a red or maroon coloured Ram 2500 or 3500 truck as a possible suspect vehicle involved in the collision. Anyone with information is requested to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 with any information that may help in this investigation.”

If you have information about this or any crime and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property or a seizure of illegal drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Look for updates on this story as more information becomes available.

