Red Deerians took in the sights and sounds of many vendors and activities Nov. 10th

Spandy Andy and dancers from Make Your Mark Dance were at the official launch of the Great Indoors Market at Bower Place. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Many Red Deerians came out to the old Sears location at Bower Place Nov. 10th to take in the sights and sounds of The Great Indoors Market, a space that will house specialty leases, temporary seasonal vendors, pop-up shops and a community-connecting event space, complete with a rentable stage, selfie wall, and welcoming sitting area.

The Market will run until March 31st.