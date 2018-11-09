The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place launches Nov. 10th

Red Deerians will have lots to see and do

The Great Indoors Market at Bower (TGIM) is now open and ready to welcome the community. The public launch is this Saturday and includes a visit from celebrity performer Spandy Andy. Spandy Andy brings fun and excitement to every event he’s involved in, and his spirited energy will be the highlight of the day.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a plethora of events including face painting, photos with mascots from Roots, Toys R Us, Claire’s, Canada Winter Games, A&W and a dance performance by Make Your Mark Dance studio happen inside the TGIM space.

The first 100 people to check into the Big 105.5 radio remote will receive a goody bag filled with market vendor items! Plus, guests can enjoy face painting for children and a selfie station.

-Submitted by QuadReal Property Group