This will take place Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of worthy organizations

The Charity Checkstop is once again going to be running on Dec. 1st from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. in support of the Women’s Outreach Adopt a Family program, Red Deer Christmas Bureau, M.A.D.D and Red Deer Food Bank.

It will be located on Taylor Drive just North of 32nd st. and will be taking over the inside lanes. Donation of money, toys and food will be accepted.