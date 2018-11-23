Chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society Lyn Radford poses for a photo while volunteering at the Festival of Trees Friday morning. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Festival of Trees 2018 runs all weekend at Westerner Park

Annual winter festival raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital

The 25th annual Festival of Trees has fun and festivities for the whole family this weekend.

Red Deer Regional Health Marketing and Communications Manager Travis Kuschminder said there are many things to do and see from the silent auction to raffles and live entertainment provided by school groups from Central Alberta.

Visitors can come to the Tree Room and bid on something and when they leave, keep track of the item with the online software, Text to Bid, he said.

“There are some really great chances to win prizes in the Tree Room all weekend long,” he said.

There is also a Candy Cane Lane for kids and a gift and sweet shop.

Money raised at the Festival of Trees goes to the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

Read more: Festival of Trees celebrates the season while supporting a tremendous cause

The event is taking place at Westerner Park in the Prairie Pavilion and Stockmens Pavilion.

