Canada Games holiday store opens at Bower Place

Store is open until Dec. 24th in Red Deer

The 2019 Canada Winter Games holiday store is now open. Located in the Great Indoors Market at Bower Place, the 2019 Games holiday store is open until Dec. 24th.

The holiday store features clothing items for men, women and youth, pins, collectibles and Waskasoo plush toys. The holiday store follows the regular Bower Place hours of operation. Forms of payment accepted are debit and all major credit cards (AMEX, Visa and MasterCard). Cash is not accepted. All sales are exchange only with no refunds.

After the holiday store closes Dec. 24th, a flagships merchandise store will open in the Volunteer Centre (on the other side of the old Sears in the mall, accessible via the exterior north entrance) from Jan. 14th until March 3rd.

