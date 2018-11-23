Brynley Stevenett is one of a large cast from Joy’s School of Dance set to perform Narnia on Nov. 30th at the Red Deer College Arts Centre. photo submitted

Joy’s School of Dance to present Narnia at Red Deer College

Show based on classic children’s story

The Innisfail-based Joy’s School of Dance is gearing up to stage a legendary show inspired by one of the most beloved children’s classics of all time.

Narnia, based on C.S. Lewis’s book The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs on the Red Deer College Arts Centre mainstage Nov. 30th at 7 p.m.

Joy’s School of Dance is located in Innisfail, Alberta and is owned and operated by Joy McIlwain.

“I’ve always been a big C.S. Lewis fan,” she explained. “You know, when you get the stories read to you in school they kind of stick with you,” she added of Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia.

Years ago, we entered a routine in a competition which was allowed to be 10 minutes long. So we thought, let’s do something with Narnia.”

So McIlwain got to thinking about ways to further flesh out Lewis’s compelling and magical story via dance.

“The pieces just started to fall into place,” she said. The tale’s basic premise follows the Pevensie children, Peter, Susan, Lucy and Edmond, as they find their way into the enchanted land of Narnia – a land of talking animals and mythical creatures that the White Witch has ruled for many years.

The children enter Narnia through a wardrobe in a large country house in England where they are staying during a wartime evacuation. First discovered by Lucy, the other three eventually follow suit and subsequent adventures abound.

The siblings seem fit to fulfill a prophecy and are soon adventuring to save Narnia.

It’s an exhilarating story packed with adventure that has never failed to delight both children and adults since it was first published in the 1950s. Altogether, there are seven book in the Chronicles of Narnia series.

“The kids are so enthused and excited about The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. We’ve done it a couple of times as a full-length performance, so it’s an hour and a half run straight through now so it just grew.”

Of course, the story is told via dance, but McIlwain added that there is a bit of speaking in the soundtrack that is used at the beginning to help set the scene. “From then on, the kids, through their storytelling and their actions and the music, we’ve adapted it.” About 50 students are taking part in the production.

“It’s a story that whether you’ve read it or heard it as a child, you can still relate to that. It’s a classic – there are just things about it that you remember,” she said. “Doesn’t everybody want to know what Turkish Delight is,” she adds with a laugh, referring to it as a certain sweet that has a key ‘part’ in the story.

“I also think the story just has this intrigue to it. It sticks in your memory,” she said.

“I think that dance, and watching the arts as a part of storytelling is something anybody can enjoy. We have tried to include those elements of storytelling, there is ballet, there is jazz there is ‘acro’ – so we just want to include a little bit of everything that everybody can enjoy,” she said.

“I think it’s a story that anyone can relate to. And for our kids, it’s a new kind of winter tradition to develop.”

Meanwhile, McIlwain has been teaching dance for about 35 years, and has pretty much loved every minute of it. The mission of Joy’s School of Dance is to, “Create a safe and welcoming environment where we can provide high end training in a variety of dance styles to dancers of all abilities and ages.

“More than that however, we strive to develop our dancers as confident, caring, open-minded people inside and outside the studio. Our studio is a place for people to create lifelong friendships, discover themselves and have a second home.”

For tickets, visit rdctickets.universitytickets.com.

Previous story
Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Just Posted

Joy’s School of Dance to present Narnia at Red Deer College

Show based on classic children’s story

Jett Grande wins Gold for Canada in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Worlds Championship

Red Deer athlete has big hopes for his future in the sport

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

WATCH: Festival of Trees 2018 runs all weekend at Westerner Park

Annual winter festival raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Rimbey RCMP warn of CRA scam artists

The woman was wearing a wig and fake name tag, demanding $6,000 in “payments”

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

It is believed there were minor injuries to the driver whose pickup ended up in the median

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Most Read