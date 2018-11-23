Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

A fond childhood memory for many is coming back to theatres with a new live-action remake of a Disney classic, featuring an all-star cast.

Disney’s remake of the 1994 classic The Lion King just released its very first trailer, setting the internet abuzz Thursday evening.

The quick minute and a half teaser was posted on social media and aired during the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving prime-time game.

The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Iron Man’s Jon Favreau, is a set to a be a ‘realistic looking’, computer animated movie featuring a staggering number of high-profile voice actors including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

Hans Zimmer is also returning to score the film, while Elton John is coming back to rework some of his original compositions that most 90s kids know word for word.

Other big names include B.C.’s own Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon and talk-show host John Oliver as Zazu.

In the trailer, we can see what looks like the opening moments of the movie, in which Rafiki presents a young Simba to the animals of the Pride Lands, with the quintessential shot of Simba being hoisted above the rock.

All the while, the iconic and memorable voice of James Earl Jones’ handles the narration as Mufasa while the original film’s opening track, “Circle of Life,” can be heard in the background.

Many online were quick to point out that this 2018 trailer is nearly frame for frame the same as the 1994 version. Disney has done this in the past with other live-action remakes like Beauty and the Beast.

The film is scheduled to come out on July 19, 2019.

