Melodious Design to showcase artists at Bo’s

Kayla Williams is one of the artists who will be featured at Melodious Design's Artist Showcase at Bo's Bar and Grill on April 13th.

Bo’s Bar and Grill will host some of Red Deer’s top performers and recording artists on April 13th.

The lineup, according to a press release, features talents all have worked with Melodious Design Recording Company and includes performances by Ryan Langlois, Underside Pattern, St. Groove, Melody Stang, Robert Gordon Feary III and Kayla Williams.

Melodious Design is a Red Deer based recording and production company run by Heath and Shauna West and their intent is to, “Foster a creative environment” for musicians.

Ryan Langlois, who was previously the frontman for the Boom Chicka Boys, will be playing several new songs, including “Light>Dark”, which is currently on radios across Canada.

Underside Patter includes Craig and Corey Gomez, alongside Jonah Falk and they, “Appeal to every generation with their use of infectious melodies and harmonies”, according to the release.

St. Groove’s features Mitchell Chase and Coltan Shell’s, “Raw talent and refreshing sound paired with crafty songwriting and arranging” and Kayla Williams is coming off a year where she won Singer/Songwriter of the Year at the Red Deer Entertainment Awards.

Melody Stang and Robert Gordon Feary III will both be playing songs from their new releases: Wrong Side of the Moon and 12:34 respectively.

The show begins at 7 p.m. at Bo’s Bar and Grill on April 13th.

-Submitted by Melodious Design