Cow Patti theatre closes a successful 2017/18 season

Cow Patti Professional Comedy Dinner Theatre recently released a statement thanking everyone who was involved with their productions this season.

“Our 21st season of Professional Comedy Dinner Theatre was an enormous success,” the release stated. “We saw many new faces and many familiar ones that have been a part of Cow Patti for many years.

“We entertained folks from all over Alberta with shows that delivered many giggles, nostalgic moments and delectable buffets.”

The release stated that their senior brunches were very popular throughout the season, with guests coming from all over Alberta and their Valentine Weekend was a “hilarious” event which say Deb and Brian Inions win a romantic stay at the Fairmont Hot Springs.

Cow Patti also held 12 benefit performances which raised a significant amount of money.

“With our production of The Christmas Express we raised over $23,000 and with our production of Here on the Flight Path we raised $13,510, which brought our grand total for our 2017/18 Season to over $36,000,” the release stated.

Cow Patti also started the Sawyer Kiist Passion for Life Bursary. Kiis, who played Peter in their production of Nurse Jane Goes to Hawaii, passed away last March.

“During the following months we had over 50 young people apply for Sawyers Bursary and in the end the Kiist Family picked 3 young individuals to receive the gift which we presented to them on our closing show of the season Sunday, March 11,” the release stated.

“The recipients were: Alex Adamson of Red Deer AB, Acacia Sproule of Lacombe AB and Josiah Thompson of Ponoka AB.”

Kiist’s father Rudt said in a presentation that each individual reminded his family a little of their son.

The Lacombe Golf and Country Club and Cow Patti said in the release they take great pride in producing great shows and are looking forward to next year.

“We are back to the drawing board to create a new season that will intrigue, educate and enhance the lives of everyone involved with Cow Patti,” the release stated. “We look forward to seeing you all in November of 2018.”

