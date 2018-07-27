Lacombe Express File Photo

Gord Bamford Announces lineup for his 11th annual charity event

Country stars Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will join Bamford on stage

In addition to Gord Bamford taking the stage at the 11th Annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic it’s now official that country stars Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will also be performing for the over 700 guests who will attend.

Songwriters Buddy Owens, Duane Steele, Brett Jones, Brice Long and Galen Griffin will be part of a songwriters round to top off the musical part of the show.

The event, whose title sponsor is JEDCO Energy Corp. out of Red Deer, is looking to raise over $300,000 for the Foundation which provides funds to youth supporting charities across Canada that involve music, education, health care, sports, and multi-use facilities.

It all takes place at the Sheraton Hotel Exhibition Hall in Red Deer, Alberta on August 15th.

“JEDCO is proud to provide continued support to Gord’s foundation. We want to thank him and everyone involved with this function for all their charity work and for making fundraising such an entertaining event,” said Jerry Lozynsky, president and General Manager of JEDCO Energy Corp.

Beneficiary MusiCounts Band Aid Program will be receiving a donation of $100,000 over the next five years. This is the second 100k donation that the Gord Bamford Foundation has made to this program which supports Canadian schools whose music programs are in need of instruments.

Allan Reid, president & CEO of CARAS – The JUNO Awards will be on hand to accept the donation along with Kristy Fletcher, Executive Director of MusiCounts.

Each year a number of celebrities are auctioned off to the golf teams and this year’s list of celebrities is lengthy. It includes ex-NHL players Mark Recchi, Theo Fleury, Marty McSorley, Craig Simpson, Curtis Glencross and of course, no central Alberta event would be complete without members of the Sutter family present.

Pro Rodeo circuit members Davey Shields Jr., Kelly Sutherland and Olympians Brad Gushue and Melissa Hollingsworth will be part of the auction too.

Last August the event raised $393,534 and the hopes are to meet or exceed that total this year. These funds were proudly distributed to a number of youth-serving charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District, MusiCounts, Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart, and the Hockey Alberta Foundation to name a few.

-Submitted by the Gord Bamford Foundation

