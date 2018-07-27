Canadian icon Fred Penner coming to Bo’s

The Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery (MAG) and the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra (RDSO) are kicking off Alberta Culture Days with Friday Night with Fred Penner + Friends.

On September 28th, the adult only show by Penner will come to Bo’s Bar and Grill and tickets go on sale Aug. 1st.

According to a press release, both the RDSO and the MAG have been dedicated to enriching the community with arts, culture and history for decades and this event is about reaching out to the “nostalgic hearts of Red Deerians to bring back a piece of their childhood with, much like life, a raunchy twist”.

All proceeds from the event will go to support both the MAG and RDSO.

Penner is Canadian icon who has won both a Juno and Gemini award for his show “Fred Penner’s Place”, which ran on CBC from 1985-1997.

The concert will allow guests to enjoy drinks, burlesque dancers from Cabaret Calgary, and the Dirrty Show — which is a local “raunchy, bold and witty musical comedy duo.

“I am really looking forward to this wild event,” Bo’s Owner Brennen Wowk said.

Bo’s has gifted the MAG and RDSO with space, food, beverage, production and promotional assistance for this event.

-Submitted by the RDSO and the MAG