Wear your green and celebrate being Irish

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and with that comes the shamrocks, green beer, green apparel and a celebration of Irish heritage. It’s a day to celebrate with those around you, where you came from.

The day – March 17th – dates back centuries to a mysterious fellow by the name of St. Patrick, who lived around the time of 387 to 461 AD.

St. Patrick’s Day originated as a Catholic holiday and eventually became an official feast day in the early 17th century.

It’s of course now a huge celebration of Irish culture.

Many can be seen getting together with friends or family, beers raised, laughing and celebrating being Irish.

According to Wikipedia, the colour associated with St. Patrick was originally blue. But over the years the colour green and its association with St. Patrick’s Day grew. Green is more fitting as St. Paddy hailed from the Emerald Isle.

Green ribbons and shamrocks were worn in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day way back in the 17th century. It is said that St. Patrick used the shamrock, a three-leaved plant, to explain the Holy Trinity to the pagan Irish.

It’s now a holiday celebrated across the world.

Besides wearing something green, one of the more common ways of celebrating is by guzzling down a pint of green beer.

Universities or colleges are especially huge in celebrating this day.

Often times, it can be used as an excuse to go out to a bar with some friends even when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a school night.

Meanwhile, it’s pretty cool to see this day celebrated so heavily with so many showing their pride of their heritage.

In some cities, notably Toronto and Montreal, large scale parades are held, with many coming out wearing green shirts, green beads, green head bands and more.

Some places like the province of Newfoundland and Labrador take St. Patrick’s Day a bit further and have a day off, as it’s counted as an official holiday out there.

Although it’s fun to go out dancing, drinking green beer and celebrating with friends and family, it’s still equally as important to get home safe and not drive impaired, so be careful out there!

Wear your green and celebrate being Irish. Enjoy your St. Patrick’s Day!

