Happy International Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day is March 8th and this year Red Deer will be hosting its first annual Women’s Day March on the 9th.

It’s important to recognize women in the community and all that they have done. And every woman is strong and beautiful in their own ways.

This year’s theme is women healing communities. Looking around Red Deer, you can see so many wonderful women in action, building one another up, whether that be in the healthcare world, the RCMP, sports and more.

We often don’t realize how important it is to have these incredible role models in our community – it’s important for the younger generation to see, so that they too can grow up to be strong, hard working and compassionate women.

If one were to visit internationalwomensday.com, they would see the campaign theme this year is Balance for Better, which talks about building a gender-balanced world. Everybody has a part to play in balancing the world we live in and it doesn’t just take place on International Women’s Day – it’s a campaign that runs all year long.

The first International Women’s Day took place in 1911 and was supported by over one million people according to the website. Today, it’s a day that belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.

Gloria Steinem, world-renowned feminist, journalist and activist explained that the story of women’s struggle for equality belong to no single feminist or any one organization. She said it belongs to the collective efforts of all who care about human rights. And she is correct! It’s for everyone to celebrate.

So put your hands out, like you are balancing a scale and strike the Balance for Better pose and make International Women’s Day your day. Be sure to reach out to other women in the community to celebrate together and do what you can to make a positive difference for women everywhere.

Red Deer’s first Women’s Day March begins at 11 a.m. at the Club Café at 5019 Ross St., with a pre-gathering and smudge.

At 11:30 a.m., the march will launch from the cafe and head through the downtown core.

Other events are also taking place in the City to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th. On March 7th, the Soroptimist International of Central Alberta will host its annual International Women’s Day awards celebration dinner at the Black Knight Inn starting at 5:30 p.m.

On March 8th, the Hub on Ross is hosting an International Women’s Day Concert. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:00 p.m.

Also on Friday, Undercurrent Brewing is hosting a fundraising event for Dress For Success. It is taking place on location at the microbrewery in Sylvan Lake from 7 to 10 p.m.

So get out and celebrate being great!