Paving the way for local cannabis legalization

Council passed first reading of public consumption of cannabis Monday

City council is certainly finding itself in rather uncharted territory with the rapidly approaching legalization of cannabis slated for October.

It’s a balancing act – no question – between considering the rights of those who will be able to utilize cannabis legally, and the concerns of those who want absolutely not a thing to do with it in any way shape or form.

To date, city council has dealt with most of the issues pertaining to legalization such as retailing. Currently, council is in the midst of figuring out how to manage the public use of cannabis – and it brings back memories of when the city was shaping a smoke-free bylaw that was somehow ultimately palatable to all.

That seems like forever ago now – and society had adjusted, even though at the time it seemed at times to be something that would be nearly impossible to reach consensus on.

These days, cannabis use in the public square has brought those same kinds of issues to the surface.

On Monday, council passed first reading of amendments to the smoke-free bylaw in connection to cannabis use, and councillors are determined to find the balance once again.

Lots of points surfaced during the course of discussion, such as Coun. Vesna Higham’s concern over cannabis smoking and vaping in multi-unit housing. Some folks clearly won’t be thrilled should the smell of pot come wafting through the ventilation system. What about those in basement suites? What if the couple upstairs lights up but the lady downstairs loathes even a trace of a whiff? Whose rights win at the end of the day?

Higham also pointed out that smoking and vaping cannabis in public for medical purposes should be up for discussion. Of course, that doesn’t exclude utilizing oils and edible kinds of cannabis products. But smoking and vaping are clearly a different matter.

Ultimately, no one really knows for sure how this will play out. Not that cannabis legalization is without precedent of course, but boiling it down to what it will look like on a local level is another story. It’s a complicated issue, and we can only hope council maintains a measured but strident view – and pace – when ironing out the final details. Come October and official legalization, our community will require something of a firm roadmap to guide citizens through what otherwise could be an overly complex and hard-to-navigate fundamental societal shift.

Previous story
Support community causes all year round

Just Posted

Central Alberta Yogathon raising awareness for mental health

Funds raised go towards the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

UPDATE: Suspicious package at north detachment has been destroyed

Red Deer investigation has been concluded

Lawrence Lee announces candidacy for UCP nomination

Two-term City councillor made the announcement Tuesday morning

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

City council passes first reading of public consumption of cannabis bylaw

Bylaw returns to council for second and third reading Sept. 4th

Cities face tight timelines for ‘opting out’ of hosting legal cannabis shops

Ontario municipalities can decide not to endorse private marijuana shops

Residents in Hawaii prepare for hurricane

Hawaii Braces For Hurricane Lane, Now A Category 5

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Malone who hates flying praised the flight crew for their efforts

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Kevin Garinger will not seek re-election; cites family, career

Canada’s cattle producers tightening their belts as drought diminishes pastures

Many parts of Alberta remained dry this summer, so farmers started to buy feed they usually grow

Facebook uncovers new global misinformation operations

The social network said it had removed 652 pages, groups, and accounts linked to Russia

Train and truck collide east of Stettler, no injuries

Clean up underway

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read

  • Paving the way for local cannabis legalization

    Council passed first reading of public consumption of cannabis Monday