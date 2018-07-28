WATCH: Centrefest brings out many entertainers

Centrefest street performer festival brought out thousands of Red Deerians to some of the best performers on the circuit.
Red Deerians enjoy a variety of street performance acts
Garden Tour and grand opening held July 27th
Country stars Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett will join Bamford on stage
Dane Skinner allegedly misrepresented and advertised a revolutionary fracking product
Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century
Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic
Led three police vehicles on high-speed chase 181 km/hr
It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park
Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean
Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings
On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence
Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down
Parade ran through the downtown on July 28th
