Fourth Annual Central Alberta Yogathon to be held Aug. 18th

Red Deer event to bring awareness surrounding sexual violence

On Aug. 18th roll out your mat for a great cause.The 2018 Nexus Energy Technologies Central Alberta Yogathon will take place starting at 10 a.m. at City Hall Park and will run till 2 p.m.

The event features four hours of yoga, taught in a variety of styles and is led by certified Central Alberta-based teachers. There will also be a raffle, refreshments and prizes.

This year the recipient of the funds raised is the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC), which educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual violence. CASASC has been in service for over 30 years in the Central Alberta region, covering a service area spanning south from Wetaskiwin to Carstairs and west from Rocky Mountain House to Hanna.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness surrounding not only sexual violence, but mental health support initiatives through the healing power of yoga.

The Yogathon is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Registration is $40, but will be waived for all participants who raise $200 + in pledges. The registration includes a participant gift, four hours of yoga in City Hall Park and refreshments.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP request public assistance to locate stolen van
Next story
Ponoka RCMP arrest man on weapons charges

Just Posted

Red Deer ranks 12th place in Canada’s Best Places to Live 2018

Red Deer ranks fourth overall in Alberta

Red Deer RCMP request public assistance to locate stolen van

Van was stolen from a business in north Red Deer July 31st

UPDATE: Crystal Maurice and her children have been located

RCMP thank the public for their assistance

Talk Derby To Me on this weekend in Lacombe

Flying Cross Ranch holding event to raise money for kids to ride

Heat warning in place for Central Alberta region

Highs are expected to reach 31C Monday afternoon

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Ponoka RCMP arrest man on weapons charges

Man taken into custody, facing eight charges after being found unresponsive near rural home

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

130 overdoses in one day has B.C. premier, addiction expert sounding alarm

Advocates, researchers calling for more effort to reduce opioid crisis in British Columbia

Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

A pair of wildfires has prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people and now barrels Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California.

WestJet posts $20.8 million loss amid labour dispute, higher fuel prices

WestJet’s second quarter losses amounted to 18 cents per share.

Iran: Trump needs to rejoin nuclear deal if he wants talks

Trump on Monday said he’d meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani “anytime” if the Iranian leader were willing.

Most Read