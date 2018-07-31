Fourth Annual Central Alberta Yogathon to be held Aug. 18th

On Aug. 18th roll out your mat for a great cause.The 2018 Nexus Energy Technologies Central Alberta Yogathon will take place starting at 10 a.m. at City Hall Park and will run till 2 p.m.

The event features four hours of yoga, taught in a variety of styles and is led by certified Central Alberta-based teachers. There will also be a raffle, refreshments and prizes.

This year the recipient of the funds raised is the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC), which educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities regarding all aspects of sexual violence. CASASC has been in service for over 30 years in the Central Alberta region, covering a service area spanning south from Wetaskiwin to Carstairs and west from Rocky Mountain House to Hanna.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness surrounding not only sexual violence, but mental health support initiatives through the healing power of yoga.

The Yogathon is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Registration is $40, but will be waived for all participants who raise $200 + in pledges. The registration includes a participant gift, four hours of yoga in City Hall Park and refreshments.