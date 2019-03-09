Red Deer’s second annual polar plunge took place Saturday. The event raises money for the Special Olympics. Photo/Facebook

Red Deer Polar Plunge raises over $18,000 for Special Olympics

Polar plunge is in its second year in Red Deer

Red Deerians were out freezin’ for a reason Saturday morning at the second annual Polar Plunge.

The event raised over $18,000 for Special Olympics Alberta and Special Olympics Red Deer.

“It went incredibly well. We had over forty plungers and a beautiful day. It wasn’t minus forty as it was last year. A lot of amazing sponsors helped out and overall it was a really successful day,” said organizer Kevin Duval.

All the money raised goes to the more than 3,000 Special Olympics athletes representing 150 communities across Alberta.

“That’s why we do it and we’re very happy to continue,” Duval added.

Organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the fundraiser took place at the Bower-Kin Community Center.

 

