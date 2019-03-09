More than one hundred come out for Red Deer’s first Women’s March

For Red Deer resident Lana Kostenuk, the first Women’s March in the City is about empowerment.

She is marching because it’s a way to empower the women and girls in her life who mean the most to her, she says.

“It’s more of a positive March than a negative one. It’s just about us being able to do what we need to succeed without any barriers based on our gender.”

Red Deer’s first Women’s March taking place now. Started on Ross Street and heading through the downtown core. #InternationalWomensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/LnUpdabemc — Robin Grant (@robingreporter) March 9, 2019

Red Deer’s inaugural Women’s March took off Saturday morning from 5019 Ross St. and headed through the downtown core.

The more than 100 women, children and men who came out held signs with messages about women’s empowerment, chanting while they went.

Pam Pikkert marched because she says gender inequality equates to racism.

“We can see a direct correlation to racism. Because with racism, it’s always somebody is better than somebody else based on something neither had any control over. It’s the same with the male/female dynamic. Women are seen as less than for something we literally had no control over. Unless we address one, we can’t effectively address the other.”

She added, “I love seeing the people of Red Deer come together and in such a diverse and positive way.”

Alberta Party candidate for Red Deer South Ryan McDougall came out to recognize the contributions women make to society.

“I think it builds a sense of community among women. We’re supporting one another and building each other up.”

Organizer Sadia Khan told the Red Deer Express in a previous interview, the March is a good way to celebrate International Women’s Day, which took place Friday, as well as connect the diverse group of women from Central Alberta in unity and solidarity.

“What I envision from this is to have an open dialogue and figure out what are some of the key things that this women’s march can focus on moving forward. What are some of the issues that are in the community of Red Deer that we can start having an open dialogue around, and using dialogue and engagement and collective action.”

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, Red Deer Welcoming and Inclusive Communities and the Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association partnered to organize the march.