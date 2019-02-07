photo submitted

Red Deer’s Keagan Evans is kicking cancer’s butt

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer

The community has come together for 16-year-old Keagan Evans, who is battling stage four brain cancer.

Evans’ mom Shannon said she is so grateful for the community’s support for her son as he goes through this tough time.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Shannon’s nursing friend Laurie Holland, is at over $30,000.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by the support from our family, friends and community. It’s unreal,” said Shannon.

It was in November of 2018 when Keagan’s symptoms arrived.

“He went to scratch his nose and he ended up on his throat and then he went to turn up his radio but he couldn’t make his hand get to the dial.”

Because the Hunting Hills High School student is such an active kid, his mom thought he had just pinched a nerve at first.

But sadly, the episodes progressed and she brought him to Red Deer Regional Hospital where they sent him in for an MRI. After a big episode when he was out visiting his dad in St. Albert, he was taken into emergency where they told him there were findings on the MRI.

Keagan just went in for brain surgery on Jan. 25th and doctors removed what they could from his tumor.

He was told that it was stage four glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Shannon said he is currently at home having outpatient work and is feeling good.

“He’s going to kick cancer’s ass.”

Shannon, who is a health care aide, has been missing work to look after her son.

On Feb. 11th, they will start the planning for radiation and chemotherapy.

“They think it will be about a six-week treatment plan right now and then he’ll come home and then about a month after that they’ll do his Make a Wish.”

She said she will be spending time checking off as much of his bucket list as she can.

Some of those items on the bucket list include getting a tattoo, driving a sports car and jet skiing in Maui.

“One of the other funny ones he was talking about the other night is he wants to go to the Frank’s RedHot Factory and see how Frank’s is made,” said Shannon.

She added that she is so grateful for people in the community who have come forward to help with expenses and for Keagan to start checking off those dreams on his bucket list. His older brother Logan has also been at his side helping him rally.

On March 12th there will be a fundraising event at Saro’s Restaurant where bracelets and t-shirts will be on sale, with proceeds going to his cause.

