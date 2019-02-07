Downtown events during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deerians will receive 2019 Canada Winter Games - Downtown Event Guide in their mail

Residents should check their mailboxes this week for the 2019 Canada Winter Games – Downtown Event Guide, highlighting all the activities taking place in downtown Red Deer from February 16 – March 2, 2019.

Highlights of the downtown activities include:

 Performances in City Hall Park from 12 – 1 p.m. and 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

 Lantern making on Feb. 19th and 25th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at The Hub on Ross followed by a parade walk to City Hall Park with entertainment and free hot chocolate.

 Little Gaetz Activities between 49th and 48th St. including:

o “Live on Little Gaetz” with lunchtime performances from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Wood milling demonstrations and woodworking daily from 4 – 5 p.m.

o Chainsaw carving each night at 5 p.m., sponsored by ENMAX

o Heat lamps, tables and fire pits, sponsored by ENMAX

o Elsa character from 11 am. – 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22 and March 1

o Craft Beverage Sampling in The Scott Block featuring Central Alberta products from 4 –7 p.m. on Feb. 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, March 1st and March 2nd

 At the 52 ̊ North Music + Cultural Festival from Feb. 16th – March 1st, expect to see:

o Artisan Avenue – Artisan market in partnership with Alberta Craft Council featuring

Alberta artists and makers

o Crokicurl Rink

o Ice Slide

o Ice Maze

o Skating Rink

o Community Stage

o Family Dance with Frannie Klein on Feb. 18th from 5 – 8 p.m.

o Lil’ Chippers Ice Carving Workshop on Feb. 23rd from 2 – 7 p.m.

o Please note the festival site is closed Feb. 19th, 20th, 24th and 25th. For a full list of headliners, fireworks schedule and other events at the festival, visit: www.canadagames.ca/2019/52north

For more information, visit: reddeer.ca/canadagames

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

