Red Deer will continue to receive advertising flyers

Starting April, Red Deer Advocate subscribers will receive flyers every Thursday

Red Deer residents can be assured they’ll continue to receive the advertising flyers they count on to plan their shopping each week.

Starting in April, Red Deer Advocate subscribers will receive their package of flyers every Thursday with their newspaper.

Those who don’t subscribe to the daily newspaper will also receive their flyers seperately Thursday, starting in April, delivered door to door.

Black Press Media announced earlier this week that Wednesday’s issue of the Red Deer Express would be its last. The company is putting its energies into the Red Deer Advocate, which has served the region since 1907.

The newspaper takes its commitment to its readers and advertisers very seriously and appreciates their support.

100 Kids Who Care choose Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre as charity of choice

