100 Kids Who Care choose Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre as charity of choice

Over 100 kids donated $1,090

The 100 Kids Who Care group has decided to choose the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre as their choice for donating to.

A group of 109 kids ranging in age met March 22nd to discuss which organization they wanted to pick.

The other two groups in attendance besides the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre were The Mustard Seed and the Dragonfly Centre through the Women’s Outreach. After hearing from the groups, the kids get to then vote on which organization they want to donate to.

“The kids learn about the democratic approach to decision making which is fantastic to learn at such a young age,” said Teneal Dutrisac who helps out with the group.

The kids who take part in 100 Kids bring $10 each to donate.

“We encourage them to get it in a more creative way than just saying, ‘Hi mom and dad I need 10 bucks,’” said Dutrisac.

In the past the kids have planted 1,500 trees with the Kerrywood Nature Centre and they’ve taken part in the Red Deer River clean up among other things.

“The kids will actually get hands on with helping these charities directly, so whether that’s helping prepare brochures or helping with different projects they’re doing.”

