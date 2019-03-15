Red Deer senior’s dream comes true, heading to Edmonton to see opera with 19 friends

Mary-Rose Lunam participated in provincial program that grants dreams to seniors

Mary-Rose Lunam dreamed a little dream and it actually came true.

The Red Deer resident was feeling excited Friday afternoon because she was headed to Edmonton to see the opera The Magic Flute held at the University of Alberta.

She’s taking the trip with 19 friends with the independent living section for seniors at Timberstone Mews as part of the “Dream a Little Dream” program.

The program calls on seniors in the community to write a letter with a wish that is close to their heart. Her dream was selected to come true.

Red Deer’s Laren Steppler is playing the the lead character who plays the flute in the Mozart opera Lunam is seeing.

“He’s a hometown boy of Red Deer and he’s been performing around here since he was six years old,” she says.

It’s been a longtime to dream to see him perform.

Marlene Steppler is Laren Steppler’s grandmother. She also lives at Timberstone Mews and is taking part in the dream trip.

She says she would be seeing the opera if this didn’t happen but says it’s much more fun with a group of friends.

“I thank Mary-Rose for her dream!” she says. “I’m bouncing. I’m really excited.”

“I’m amazed that I won in the first place,” Lunam adds.