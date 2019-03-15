2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery launches Friday with grand prize unveiling

Friday is the launch of the official launch of the 2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery. The grand prize Dream Home, located at 68 Larratt Close, is a 3,110 sq. ft. bungalow valued at $840,000. Photo supplied by Red Deer Regional Hospital Foundation

The 2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery officially launched Friday with the unveiling of the grand prize — a beautiful bungalow worth $840,000.

The lottery raises money for healthcare improvements in Central Alberta. In 21 years, it has raised over $8.5 million to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment, according to the press release.

All proceeds from this year’s lottery will fund the purchase of Pyxis Medstations for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

These automated medication dispensing units include numerous electronic features which ensure safety, accuracy and efficiency, the press release reads.

They will eventually be placed in emergency, the intensive care unit, operating room, recovery room, Unit 22 (cardiology), and other critical care areas at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“When the redevelopment of the hospital is announced, we will be ready to hit the ground running,” says Manon Therriault, Red Deer Regional Health Foundation CEO in the release.

“Until then, we need to rally together to fund today’s equipment needs to ensure we can provide the best healthcare for Central Albertans.”

Ticket prices for the Mega Buck 50, in which the winner takes half of an increasing jackpot of up to $500,000 with a minimum guaranteed payout of $100,000 cash, include one for $10, 10 for $25 and 25 for $50. June 24th at 11 p.m. is the cut off date. Draw date is July 5th.

Ticket prices for the main lottery are one for $25 or five for $100 or 15 for $250

For more information, see the website.