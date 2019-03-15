Friday is the launch of the official launch of the 2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery. The grand prize Dream Home, located at 68 Larratt Close, is a 3,110 sq. ft. bungalow valued at $840,000. Photo supplied by Red Deer Regional Hospital Foundation

2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery launches Friday with grand prize unveiling

Grand prize is a beautiful $840,000 bungalow located at 68 Larratt Close

The 2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery officially launched Friday with the unveiling of the grand prize — a beautiful bungalow worth $840,000.

The lottery raises money for healthcare improvements in Central Alberta. In 21 years, it has raised over $8.5 million to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment, according to the press release.

All proceeds from this year’s lottery will fund the purchase of Pyxis Medstations for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

These automated medication dispensing units include numerous electronic features which ensure safety, accuracy and efficiency, the press release reads.

They will eventually be placed in emergency, the intensive care unit, operating room, recovery room, Unit 22 (cardiology), and other critical care areas at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“When the redevelopment of the hospital is announced, we will be ready to hit the ground running,” says Manon Therriault, Red Deer Regional Health Foundation CEO in the release.

“Until then, we need to rally together to fund today’s equipment needs to ensure we can provide the best healthcare for Central Albertans.”

Ticket prices for the Mega Buck 50, in which the winner takes half of an increasing jackpot of up to $500,000 with a minimum guaranteed payout of $100,000 cash, include one for $10, 10 for $25 and 25 for $50. June 24th at 11 p.m. is the cut off date. Draw date is July 5th.

Ticket prices for the main lottery are one for $25 or five for $100 or 15 for $250

For more information, see the website.

 

Interior of the grand prize dream home. Photo supplied by Sorento Custom Homes

Previous story
Red Deer Home Show runs this weekend

Just Posted

2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery launches Friday with grand prize unveiling

Grand prize is a beautiful $840,000 bungalow located at 68 Larratt Close

Innisfail RCMP respond to sleeping man and make arrest

Male found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a shot gun next to him

Lindsay Thurber presents Urinetown (The Musical)

‘Sharp and hilarious’ satire is based on the works of Brecht and Weill

‘Leprechaun Joe’ is at it again!

Red Deer’s Joe Hittel plans to be the top fundraiser in Canada for Make-A-Wish Rope For Hope

Province announces $7-million investment for a new homeless shelter in Red Deer

New 120-bed shelter will likely be built by 2020, says Minister of Community and Social Services

Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Youth arrested near Wetaskiwin after pellet gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to a pointing a firearms complaint, one man wanted

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

Ponoka fire crews deal with trailer fire on the QEII

There wasn’t much left of a 53 foot trailer after it went up in flames near Ponoka

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Imperial Oil slows development of Aspen project, cites Alberta production cuts

Project was previously projected to add 75,000 barrels per day of bitumen production

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Most Read