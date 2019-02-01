Red Deer College remembers Gordon Soltice

Red Deer College was honoured to celebrate the legacy of former Biology instructor, Gordon Soltice, at a private event attended by his family, friends and former colleagues.

Gordon Soltice was a member of the RDC Faculty of Science from 1968 to 1995. Hired by the College’s first Dean, Peter Raffa, and Founder, G. Harold Dawe, Soltice had recently graduated from the University of Calgary’s Master of Science in Biology program. He moved his young family from Calgary to Red Deer and put down deep roots in Central Alberta.

Gordon Soltice began as an instructor in the newly launched Nursing program at Red Deer Junior College and assisted in the College’s move from its first, temporary location at Lindsey Thurber Comprehensive High School to our current main campus. He was the first professor to instruct in the 1401 Science Lab, which has been renamed in memory of Gordon Soltice, to honour his legacy and in recognition of the Soltice family’s donation to RDC.

“Gordon Soltice taught Zoology to Science students and Anatomy and Physiology to Nursing students. Gordon was patient, kind and cared deeply for all of our learners. Gordon was always interested in his students, and he did all he could to help them to succeed in school and life,” said former colleague, Nancy McInerney, current science lab coordinator at RDC. McInerney worked with Soltice from 1984 until he retired in 1995.

Fittingly, the Soltice family’s gift will support programming and facilities that benefit Health Sciences learning, as well as the health and wellness of our students. This will include programs and activities that take place in the new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre/Centre des Jeux du Canada Gary W. Harris.

“In 1968, Red Deer Junior College offered a career opportunity to a new graduate, and Red Deer became our home. What ultimately became Red Deer College in 1974 was also where many long- term friends were made,” remembered his daughter, Alexis Soltice. “Our family firmly believes in the value of education and in supporting education. We feel positive about the future, and that the Lab where he spent his career will carry his name forward as Red Deer College becomes a degree granting institution.”

Along with Gordon Soltice’s friends and former colleagues, the Soltice family has also established an endowment that supports the Gordon Soltice Pre-Veterinary or Biological Sciences Memorial Award.

“We’re so grateful for the Soltice family’s gift and for the opportunity to recognize Gordon’s 28 years at RDC through the Gordon Soltice Memorial Biology Laboratory,” said Janice Wing, Director of Community Relations. “We’re proud to be a part of his legacy and, through this gift, that legacy will continue to impact our learners for years to come.”

-Submitted by Red Deer College